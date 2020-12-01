Or Copy this URL to Share



NORMAN NARVELL WILLIAMS

Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ann E Williams; three nieces, Cheryl Richardson, Leola Marshall and Marlene Izlar; 5 nephews, James E Wormley, Michael Richardson, Kevin Richardson, Norman Richardson and Robert W Wormley; a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mr. Williams may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Friday, December 4 from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Interment is private.



