The Washington Post

NORRIS BUCKSELL

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
NORRIS A. BUCKSELL (Age 98)  

Of Washington, DC died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen Seraile Bucksell; father of Michael (Maxine), Ralph, Kathleen, Lynn Albert (Tina), Karen and Elaine B. Kensey; grandfather of eight; and great-grandfather of 13. He is also survived by his sister, Gloria B. Lewis; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Seraile and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Viewing following the Rosary from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 12 at the Franciscan Monastery, 14th & Quincy St. NE, Washington, DC. Norris requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 206 New York Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20001, Annotated: Capital Campaign.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 9, 2019
