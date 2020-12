Or Copy this URL to Share

NORRIS CALVIN JONES, SR.

On Sunday, November 22, 2020, NORRIS C. JONES, SR. of Fort Washington, MD. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 8, at National Church of God, 6700 Bock Rd., Fort Washington, MD from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Services by STRICKLAND.



