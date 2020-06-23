Norris Jones



Norris Alphonso Jones

Pastor Norris Alphonso Jones went to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on June 4, 2020, leaving to cherish his memory wife Dr. Linda Jones, three daughters; Lynnita, Norlyque and Lynura. A host of other relatives and friends. Services will be live streamed on Ronald Taylor II Facebook page and YouTube under Pastor Jones on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Interment will be on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store