Norris Jones
Norris Alphonso Jones  
Pastor Norris Alphonso Jones went to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on June 4, 2020, leaving to cherish his memory wife Dr. Linda Jones, three daughters; Lynnita, Norlyque and Lynura. A host of other relatives and friends. Services will be live streamed on Ronald Taylor II Facebook page and YouTube under Pastor Jones on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Interment will be on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
live streamed
