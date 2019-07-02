NORRIS J. KRONE (Age 87)
On June 28, 2019 at home in McLean, VA. Husband of 55 years to the late Eleanor R Krone. He is survived by his four children and their partners: Stephen Krone and Renee, Leslie Krone-Speck and Harvey, Michael Krone and Dennis, and Christopher Krone, along with his five grandchildren Zak, Christian (Speck), Alex, Allison (Speck), and Noah. He is also missed, as a family member, by his long-time colleagues at URF. He earned a B.S. Degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Maryland in 1955 following which he joined the U.S. Air Force
. Norris was a career Air Force fighter pilot, including flying in Vietnam. After his final flight assignment, he continued his Air Force career by returning to the University of Maryland where he earned a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering in 1972. His final USAF assignment was Director of Flight Technology at DARPA where he led the development of the X29 Forward Swept Wing Technology Demonstrator airplane. Dr. Krone's Ph.D. thesis provided the basis for creating a practical forward swept wing airplane capable of near sonic flight. An X29 was on display at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum for many years. Upon AF retirement, he helped initiate and became President and Chief Executive Officer of University Research Foundation, founded at the University of Maryland in 1981, a role he continued until his death. He was recognized as a member of the Academy of Distinguished Alumni of the Aerospace Engineering Dept at the University of Maryland and, in 2004 was the University of Maryland Engineering Alumnus of the Year. As CEO of URF, Norris founded and led the Maryland Small Aircraft Laboratory - an alliance of 22 organizations including the states of Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey - sponsored by NASA. Under his leadership, URF was a leader in the development of all weather landing technology for which URF won a number of industry awards.
He has many friends from his travel, bridge, tennis and golfing days. Over the last 32 years, he also loved spending time with friends and family at the house he designed on the Outer Banks. After retiring from piloting aircraft, he followed in his father's footsteps, to pilot his personal pleasure boats. Service and interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.