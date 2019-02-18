

NOVELLA CAROL PARKS BRADLEY

(Age 98)



Passed away on January 28, 2019, at an assisted living home in Hyattsville, MD. Novella was born in Kannapolis, NC on December 18, 1920. She graduated from the La-Mae Beauty College in 1946, and the Cortez Peters Business College in 1954. She served in the Women's Army Corps during World War II and moved to DC in the early 1950s. There she worked in a number of clerical positions for the federal government and the Metropolitan Police Department. She was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church and loved to travel. Novella was preceded in death by her daughter Dr. Judith Bremner and ex-husbands Sterman Hill and Clarence Bradley. She is survived by a son-in-law, Dr. Theodore Bremner; two grandsons, William Bremner and Edward Bremner; three great-grandchildren, Mason Bremner-Brown, Benjamin Bremner, and Simon Bremner. A memorial service will be held on March 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland MD. Those who wish to attend should contact William Bremner at (201) 966-4473. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.