MILES O. THOMAS MILES January 16, 1923 - March 28, 2019 O. Thomas Miles died March 28, 2019 at Wilson Health Care Center in Asbury Methodist Village, Gaithersburg, MD. Tom was born in Baltimore January 16, 1923, the son of Myrtle (nee Seidel) and Oscar T. Miles, Sr. He graduated from Baltimore City College (high school). His undergraduate education at Muskingum College (now University) in New Concord, Ohio was interrupted after his first semester when he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943. He trained as a medic and served in Britain, France and Germany. After World War II he returned to Muskingum and graduated. He married Sue McCray, and went to Princeton Theological Seminary, where he earned a Master of Divinity degree in 1951. He later completed a Doctor of Ministry at San Francisco Theological Seminary. Tom was a Presbyterian minister for 68 years. His first church was the Presbyterian Church in Levittown, Long Island, NY, where he served as pastor until 1957. He was Senior Minister at the Takoma Park Presbyterian Church in Takoma Park, MD until 1965, and Senior Pastor at the Central Presbyterian Church in Buffalo, NY until 1969. Tom then worked for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in Washing- ton, DC for 28 years, directing the counseling program that helped low-income homeowners avoid foreclosure. During his time at HUD, and after his retirement there, he continued his work as a minister and was interim at 15 churches in the Washington National Presbytery. He became the Interim Pastor at Potomac Presbyterian Church (PPC) in 1984 and was actively involved there for over 20 years. In 2011 he was named PPC's Parish Advisor Emeritus. Tom was an avid traveler. He drove across country several times with his family and travelled extensively right up to the last years of his life - to the UK, Europe, Egypt, Mexico, Ecuador, Canada, Russia, Scandinavia and Israel. He enjoyed theater and classical music. He read widely, in fiction, history, biography and poetry. He taught writing classes at Montgomery College and published three books, Dialogues with God, Crisis and Creed, and To Live and Die by Faith in the 21st Century. Tom is loved and missed by his two daughters, Sally Miles of Madison, WI and Kathleen Miles of New York City, by his loving friend and companion of 27 years, Grace Sheppard of Poolesville, MD, by cousins Stephanie Seidel Solt and Larry Neil Solt of Burlington VT; John Seidel of Winter Garden, FL; Stewart Seidel and Karel Flynn of Port Washington, WI; and by many friends and members of an extended family including the Seidels, Weidlers, Evans and McCrays. Tom's sister Virginia predeceased him. For those who wish to make donations: Tom had two German shepherd dogs who he loved dearly. He had the good fortune to get a dog from the internationally renowned breeders and trainers of German shepherds, the Monks of New Skete; his second shepherd was a rescue. Donations in memory of O. Thomas Miles, Jr. may be made to the German shepherd rescue of your choice or to the Monks of New Skete ( newskete.org ). A Memorial Service and Reception will be held at Potomac Presbyterian Church, 10301 River Road, Potomac, MD on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 21, 2019

