OBADIAH COHEN

OBADIAH P COHEN
On Monday, August 17, 2020. OBADIAH P. COHEN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Dolores Cohen, loving father of Carmi (Martin) Kobren and the late Dr. Ami (Debbie) Cohen., dear brother of Dr. Shlomo (Doris) Cohen and the late Dr. Maimon (Barbara) Cohen, cherished grandfather of Nadva (Annie) Cohen, Shira (Jason) Wasserman, Tali Gulman, Ari (Shilpa) Kobren, also survived by seven great-grandchildren. Graveside services were keld in Ra'anana, Israel. Memorial contributions may be made to Save A Child's Heart Endowment Fund, 2 Saddlerock Ct., Silver Spring, MD 20902. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001