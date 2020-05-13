

OBIE LORENZA LOGAN

(Age 89)



Months away from a secretly planned 90th birthday celebration, our wonderful Dad, and the devoted husband of Amanda "Peggy" Logan for 50 years passed into the loving arms of God on April 30, 2020. He loved relaxing outdoors thru ... deer-hunting, fishing, crabbing, boating and mowing their beautiful lawn in Silver Spring, Maryland. As a vivid storyteller, OBIE blessed us with fascinating stories and adventures. He enjoyed tenures with the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission and Montgomery County Public Schools. OBIE, who was born in Halifax, Virginia, is survived by his wife, Amanda, and his loving children, Mary Simpson, Neila Logan-Gunter, Langston Logan, Dwayne Logan, Stephanie Ross, Clarence Ross, Edison Ross; his sister, Chrystine Logan-Dawkins and countless dear family and friends. OBIE's private home-going will be May 15, 2020 at Colesville United Methodist Church, followed by a private interment at Gates of Heaven Cemetary. Memorial donations may be made to The Southern Poverty Law Center. A full obituary and further information are in the care of the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home in Silver Spring, Maryland.