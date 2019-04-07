OCTAVIUS "TONY" GIBSON Jr.

Octavius Gibson, Jr.  
"Tony"  

Peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on March 29, 2019. He worked at the US Postal Service over 25 years and served as a union rep for the NALC. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Anne Gibson, he is survived by his daughter, Tamra Gibson; stepchildren, Nzinga Sekayi and James Young; brother, Joseph Gibson (Veronica); sister Beverly Gibson; and a host of relatives and life-long friends. With his body donated to Howard University. A celebration of life will be announced for family and friends in the coming months. Donations to Seaton Memorial AME in Lanham, MD, are appreciated.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 7, 2019
