Octavius Gibson, Jr.
"Tony"
Peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on March 29, 2019. He worked at the US Postal Service over 25 years and served as a union rep for the NALC. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Anne Gibson, he is survived by his daughter, Tamra Gibson; stepchildren, Nzinga Sekayi and James Young; brother, Joseph Gibson (Veronica); sister Beverly Gibson; and a host of relatives and life-long friends. With his body donated to Howard University. A celebration of life will be announced for family and friends in the coming months. Donations to Seaton Memorial AME in Lanham, MD, are appreciated.