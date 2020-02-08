The Washington Post

ODELL JOHNSON-WHITE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ODELL JOHNSON-WHITE.
Service Information
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
901 Third Street, NW
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Homegoing Services
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Odell Johnson-White  

Of Washington, DC entered eternal rest on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Beloved mother of Michael and Darrel Johnson. She was also survived by four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; one niece; one sister-in-law; one daughter-in-law and a host of other family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 901 Third Street, NW from 10 a.m. until Homegoing Services at 11 a.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements entrusted to Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, Brentwood, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Brentwood, MD   (301) 864-5090
funeral home direction icon