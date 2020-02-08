Odell Johnson-White
Of Washington, DC entered eternal rest on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Beloved mother of Michael and Darrel Johnson. She was also survived by four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; one niece; one sister-in-law; one daughter-in-law and a host of other family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 901 Third Street, NW from 10 a.m. until Homegoing Services at 11 a.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements entrusted to Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, Brentwood, MD.