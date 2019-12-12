The Washington Post

ODELLE SEARLES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ODELLE SEARLES.
Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Largo Community Church
1701 Enterprise Road
Mitchellville, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Largo Community Church
1701 Enterprise Road
Mitchellville, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

ODELLE STEELE SEARLES (Age 90)  

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the House of Joseph Assisted Living home in Upper Marlboro, MD. She leaves to cherish her memory daughters Gwendolyn Graves (Norman), Vanessa Hillian (Dennis), son Alfred Barnes (Kimberly); three siblings, Carl Steele (Val), Gwendolyn Azalea Carter, Minor T. Steele; daughter-in-law Kim Barnes; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; many loving nieces and nephews.
 
Family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Largo Community Church, 1701 Enterprise Road, Mitchellville, MD from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements are by Strickland Funeral Services, Camp Springs, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.