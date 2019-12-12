

ODELLE STEELE SEARLES (Age 90)



Passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the House of Joseph Assisted Living home in Upper Marlboro, MD. She leaves to cherish her memory daughters Gwendolyn Graves (Norman), Vanessa Hillian (Dennis), son Alfred Barnes (Kimberly); three siblings, Carl Steele (Val), Gwendolyn Azalea Carter, Minor T. Steele; daughter-in-law Kim Barnes; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; many loving nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Largo Community Church, 1701 Enterprise Road, Mitchellville, MD from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements are by Strickland Funeral Services, Camp Springs, MD.