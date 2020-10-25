1/1
ODEN WASHINGTON
Oden William Washington  
Peacefully departed this life on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur (Ham) Washington and Leitha Green; siblings, Sydney Brown, Dolores Martin, Thelma Washington, Emma Wood Beasley, Leitha Zanders, Almeda Bush and Gregory Green. Oden leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved wife, Mary, his daughter, Vikki Washington-Porter; grandsons, Charles and Vaylor Porter; brothers, Robert Green and Muhammed S. Ali (Jerry Green); sister, Sadie Green; godson Rene Morina; nephew, Arthur C. Washington (Mary Bates-Washington); many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Private services entrusted to Fort Lincoln Funeral Home in Brentwood, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
