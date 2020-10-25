ODEN WASHINGTON

Or Copy this URL to Share



Oden William Washington

Peacefully departed this life on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur (Ham) Washington and Leitha Green; siblings, Sydney Brown, Dolores Martin, Thelma Washington, Emma Wood Beasley, Leitha Zanders, Almeda Bush and Gregory Green. Oden leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved wife, Mary, his daughter, Vikki Washington-Porter; grandsons, Charles and Vaylor Porter; brothers, Robert Green and Muhammed S. Ali (Jerry Green); sister, Sadie Green; godson Rene Morina; nephew, Arthur C. Washington (Mary Bates-Washington); many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Private services entrusted to Fort Lincoln Funeral Home in Brentwood, MD.



