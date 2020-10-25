ODEN WASHINGTON

Oden William Washington
Peacefully departed this life on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur (Ham) Washington and Leitha Green; siblings, Sydney Brown, Dolores Martin, Thelma Washington, Emma Wood Beasley, Leitha Zanders, Almeda Bush and Gregory Green. Oden leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved wife, Mary, his daughter, Vikki Washington-Porter; grandsons, Charles and Vaylor Porter; brothers, Robert Green and Muhammed S. Ali (Jerry Green); sister, Sadie Green; godson Rene Morina; nephew, Arthur C. Washington (Mary Bates-Washington); many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Private services entrusted to Fort Lincoln Funeral Home in Brentwood, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2020.