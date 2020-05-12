ODESSA L. ROOTS (Age 96)
A native Washingtonian passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 at Stoddard Baptist Nursing Home. She led an honorable and exemplary life. She was a devoted mother to her children, Perry Roots, Larentta Carey (Ozelle), Tayon "Harry" Whiting, Linda Roots (Reginald) and Van Morris (Reda) and the late Harold Roots, Deadra Roots and Jonny Roots; grandmother of ten; great-grandmother of seven; and a host of other family and friends. A private service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 with interment at Lincoln Memorial cemetery. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Stoddard Baptist Nursing Home, stoddardbapisthome.org
. A Celebration of her life will be held at a future date.