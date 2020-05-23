SHANNON Odessa m. Shannon Passed away on May 17, 2020. Born July 4, 1928 to Gladys and Raymond McKenzie, in Washington, DC. Odessa Shannon led an extraordinary life of accomplishments, advocacy and commitment to public service. Valedictorian of her Dunbar High School class, Dean's List at Smith College, National Program Director, Senior Executive, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, retired from the federal government and rose to Senior Executive in Montgomery County government, first woman Special Assistant to the County Executive, then Deputy Director the Department of Family, and retired as Director of the County' s Office of Human Rights. She received numerous awards throughout her career, including the Lifetime Achieve ment award for volunteerism from President Obama, the Distinguished Community Leadership Award from County Executive Leggett, Maryland's Hornbook award, the MCPS award for Distinguished Service to Public Education from the Board of Education, NAACP (Washington Committee) Legal Defense and Educational award for Exceptional Achievement in Advancing the Rights of Minorities and Women, and the Outstanding Commitment to Community Service from the Montgomery County Democratic Committee. She is also listed in several Who's Who publications. Her passion for education, especially that of African American students, led her to campaign for a seat on the Board of Education. Her success marked the first election of an African American woman in a political policy- making position in Montgomery County., Deemed a "Living Legend" during her lifetime, she is credited with encouraging and opening the doors for many more African Americans seeking political office in the County. Although active politically and engaged in civic activities, her first loves were her children, Mark (deceased) and Lisa. She leaves to mourn a multitude of nieces and nephews, and many longtime friends who were her anchors during her life's journey. Her hobbies were bridge, travel and painting. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May, 30, 2020, at 11 a.m., Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home 11800 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20904. Live streaming links and online condolences will be posted on the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home website at http://www.hinesrinaldifuneralhome.com Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May, 30, 2020, at 11 a.m., Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home 11800 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20904. Live streaming links and online condolences will be posted on the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home website at http://www.hinesrinaldifuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on May 23, 2020