

Offa Shivers McCollum, Jr.

"Mac" (Age 90)



Died peacefully at home August 14, 2019. Resident of Highland, MD and St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands.

Born December 28, 1928, in Hazlehurst, MS to O.S. McCollum and Josephine Ellis. Attended Marion Military Institute and West Point. Served in the Army - an honor graduate from the Infantry School and Armored School. Discharged as 1st Lt in 1953. Earned a B.S. in civil engineering from Georgia Tech in 1954.

As an engineer, Vice President, or President at Wright Contracting Co., Oman-Farnsworth-Wright, and Chesapeake Construction (his own company), Mac built air bases and roads in the Middle East, South America, Africa, the Virgin Islands and southeast U.S. While living in Karachi, he met Nancy Gray, a Foreign Service secretary. They were married in September 1960 and settled in Maryland.

Devoted alumnus of Marion Military Institute. Served on MMI Board of Trustees and Advisors for 20 years. Past Chairman of the Nominating and Investment Committees. Avid supporter and Lifetime Member of MMI Alumni Brigade. Served as a director of the Maryland Highway Contractors Association (now MTBMA) and was pres. of the organization from 1995 to 1998. Active member and past board pres. of the Isaac Walton League in Damascus, MD.

Preceded in death by parents, O.S. McCollum, Sr. and Josephine Ellis McCollum Jordan; son David Ellis McCollum; step-father C. Dexter Jordan, Sr.; step-brother C. Dexter Jordan, Jr.; brother-in-law John R. Shuman; and cousin Hal R. Ellis III.

Survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Nancy G. McCollum; children O.S. McCollum III (June), Eugene William McCollum (Kathy), and Nancy Carolyn McCollum; grandsons Will and Chris; sister Josephine Laurine Shuman; step-brother Thornton F. Jordan; and nieces and nephews.