

Ogner Daniel

August 18, 1932 - August 25, 2020 Ogner Daniel peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was the daughter Johnnie and Lizzie Varnetta Daniel of Johnston, SC. For the past several years, Ogner resided at the Sunrise Assisted Living Home in Silver Spring, MD. Ogner received her Bachelor's Degree from South Carolina State College. Ogner worked with the DC Department of Human Services for many years. Ogner was also a proud and lifetime member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She was a long time active member and served as a Deacon at Church of the Redeemer in Washington, DC. Ogner was an avid reader, world traveler, and golfer, winning numerous awards and trophies. Ogner was predeceased by both parents and eight of her nine siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Winnie B. Jones; nieces, Valeria Daniel, Christine Williams, Linda (James) Edwards, Sonya Daniel, Marion Daniel, Edwina (Ruppert) Hawes, Jennifer Jones, LaRosa (Jose) Arroyo, and Sydna Jones and a host of other relatives and friends. Service: Tuesday, September 15 at 12 p.m. at Maryland National Memorial. Graveside Service,13300 Baltimore Avenue, Laurel, MD 20707



