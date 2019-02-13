OLA MAE BROWN (Age 89)
Of Washington, DC, on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at her home. A longtime member and Elder of Metropolitan Baptist Church. Graduating from Bethel High School, Blythwood, SC, Benedict College, Columbia, SC 1952 and Trinity College, Washington, DC. Ola retired in 1991 from DC Public Schools, where she taught at J.O. Wilson and Emery Elementary Schools. Survived by husband, David G. Brown, Jr.; three children; sister; brother; grandchildren; nieces and nephews. On Friday, February 15, 2019, viewing, 11 a.m., service 12 noon, at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1200 Mercantile Lane, Largo, MD. Interment Quantico National Cemetery, on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. Arrangements by McGuire.