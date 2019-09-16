

OLGA YARR (Age 103)



Of Silver Spring, MD, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019. She was born to loving parents of Ukrainian heritage in New York City. Ever-proud of her New York roots, Olga had an impeccable memory of life on the lower-east side of Manhattan. She prioritized health and fitness, and, beyond age 100, continued to participate in aerobics class at her residence, Leisure World of Maryland. Olga was the wife of the late Stephen Yarr, whom she met at a picnic hosted by a Ukrainian congregation of the Catholic Church. She is survived by three children, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.