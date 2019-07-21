

OLGA ZECHMAN



Olga Zechman, a long-time resident of Alexandria, Virginia, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Paul Springs Retirement Community. Born in 1920 in Bondtown, Virginia, Olga moved to the Alexandria area with her husband, John Zechman, Jr. from Colorado in 1956. She worked for many years at Bush Hill Elementary School and then later at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Olga loved cooking and socializing with friends and family. She was a long-time member of the Mt. Vernon AARP. Olga was a dear friend to many and a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her son, Jack Zechman