OLGA ZECHMAN
Olga Zechman, a long-time resident of Alexandria, Virginia, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Paul Springs Retirement Community. Born in 1920 in Bondtown, Virginia, Olga moved to the Alexandria area with her husband, John Zechman, Jr. from Colorado in 1956. She worked for many years at Bush Hill Elementary School and then later at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Olga loved cooking and socializing with friends and family. She was a long-time member of the Mt. Vernon AARP. Olga was a dear friend to many and a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her son, Jack Zechman
(Carolyn), and three daughters, Janeen Kammerer (Jack), Patrice Legro (Alan) and Rose Zechman. Olga is also survived by five grandchildren, Angie MacPhee (Alex), Christina Brown (Keith), Adam Kammerer (Gigi), Emily McCarthy (Peter), and Owen Zechman, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A gathering will be held at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a rosary service starting at 5:30 p.m. A memorial mass will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Private. Memorial gifts may be made to the , donate3.cancer.org
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.