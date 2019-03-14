OLIN LAKE Jr.

On Thursday, March 7, 2019 Olin Lake, Jr. of Oxon Hill, Maryland went home to be with the Lord. Loving husband of Helen Lake; devoted father of Marcia, Sylvester, Gaynell, Deborah, Linda, Cynthia, Vanessa, and Olin. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16, from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Church of Living Waters, 4915 Wheeler Road, Oxon Hill, Maryland. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 14, 2019
