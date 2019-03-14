Olin Lake, Jr.
On Thursday, March 7, 2019 Olin Lake, Jr. of Oxon Hill, Maryland went home to be with the Lord. Loving husband of Helen Lake; devoted father of Marcia, Sylvester, Gaynell, Deborah, Linda, Cynthia, Vanessa, and Olin. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16, from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Church of Living Waters, 4915 Wheeler Road, Oxon Hill, Maryland. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.