Oliver Simeon Flint, Jr.
(Age 87)
On Saturday, May 18, 2019 of Alexandria, VA. Beloved husband of Carol Flint for 48 years; loving father of daughters, Maria Flint, Elisabeth Gay, and Catherine Flint; grandfather of four grandsons. A memorial service will be held at Christ Church, 118 North Washington Street, Alexandria, VA 22314 on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Smithsonian Insect Collection or Potomac Appalachian Trail Club. Private burial at Wildwood Cemetery in Amherst, MA at a later date.