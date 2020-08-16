Passed peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Devoted father of Tamara M. Dixon (Norman), Constance L. Crawford and Cynthia L. Crawford; grandfather of Carrie A. Bonds-Kendall; Richard L. Howerton "Ricky", and Ryan L. Howerton; nephew of Maggie Tuggle and Rachel Gilbert; Godson of Frances Upson. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Oliver was a graduate from Detroit St. Martin de Porres High School and St. Joseph's College. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC. followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD. Arrangements by McGUIRE.