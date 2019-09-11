The Washington Post

OLIVER SMITH Sr.

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Zion Church
3600 Brightseat Rd
Landover, DC
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Church
3600 Brightseat Rd
Landover, DC
Oliver Wendell Smith, Sr.  

Passed peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the age of 70. He is survived by his wife Cynthia of 31 years. He is also survived by his uncle, P. Carrington Ashton, two daughters, seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, three daughters-in-law, two sons-in-law, three sisters, two brothers, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends will unite on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Zion Church, 3600 Brightseat Rd., Landover, MD 20785, Visitation at 9 a.m., Services at 11 a.m. Interment following at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 11, 2019
