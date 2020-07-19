1/
OLIVIA GUTOFF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share OLIVIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Olivia Warley Gutoff  
Olivia Warley Gutoff, born in Geneva, NY, November 25, 1938, departed this world on April 10, 2019 in Williamsburg, VA. She lived a passionate and fruitful life leaving a legacy of music to thousands of young musicians. She was an accomplished music educator, conductor, mentor, and professional French Horn player. Her beloved husband of 44 years, Morton Arthur Gutoff, died on July 24, 2019. She is survived by her younger brother William Randolph Warley of Rome GA; her two sons, John Frederick Marcellus of Alexandria VA and Robert Gray Marcellus of Powhatan, VA; and her grandchildren, Gabriella, Eli, and Gracie Marcellus. She was predeceased by her mother, Olivia Holcomb Warley Ellery; her father, Paul Warley, and her elder brother, Peyton Warley. A graduate of Florida State University, she was recognized nationally and regarded as one of Maryland's premiere conductors and educators of young musicians. Olivia retired from the Montgomery County Public Schools and was inducted into the Maryland Music Educators Hall of Fame. She was Artistic Director Emerita of the Maryland Classic Youth Orchestras, and had a highly successful private music studio, always telling her students to "Keep On Keeping On"Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery along with her husband Morton Arthur Gutoff on July 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Donations in her memory can be made to the Olivia Warley Gutoff Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Chesapeake Bank, 6619 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23188, which supports young musicians studying music and music education.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved