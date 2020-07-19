OLIVIA GUTOFF



Olivia Warley Gutoff

Olivia Warley Gutoff, born in Geneva, NY, November 25, 1938, departed this world on April 10, 2019 in Williamsburg, VA. She lived a passionate and fruitful life leaving a legacy of music to thousands of young musicians. She was an accomplished music educator, conductor, mentor, and professional French Horn player. Her beloved husband of 44 years, Morton Arthur Gutoff, died on July 24, 2019. She is survived by her younger brother William Randolph Warley of Rome GA; her two sons, John Frederick Marcellus of Alexandria VA and Robert Gray Marcellus of Powhatan, VA; and her grandchildren, Gabriella, Eli, and Gracie Marcellus. She was predeceased by her mother, Olivia Holcomb Warley Ellery; her father, Paul Warley, and her elder brother, Peyton Warley. A graduate of Florida State University, she was recognized nationally and regarded as one of Maryland's premiere conductors and educators of young musicians. Olivia retired from the Montgomery County Public Schools and was inducted into the Maryland Music Educators Hall of Fame. She was Artistic Director Emerita of the Maryland Classic Youth Orchestras, and had a highly successful private music studio, always telling her students to "Keep On Keeping On"Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery along with her husband Morton Arthur Gutoff on July 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Donations in her memory can be made to the Olivia Warley Gutoff Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Chesapeake Bank, 6619 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23188, which supports young musicians studying music and music education.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store