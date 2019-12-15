

Olivia D. Robinson



Beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019, at the age of 83. During her life she was a homemaker, daycare provider, and a small business woman. Olivia began her daycare in 1970 and then established the Mustard Seed, providing loving and spiritual guidance to many children from newborn to kindergarten. Shortly after her retirement in 1998, she received an Alzheimer's diagnosis. She was able to stay in the home she loved during her illness through loving care. She is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Theodore C. Robinson, her daughter, Maureen G. A. Aarons, sons, David M. A. Robinson (Ann-Marie) and Donovan O. Robinson (John), grandchildren (Corey Morgan and Jordon Robinson), and many other relatives, friends, and children nurtured in her daycare. Services will be held on December 20, 2019, at First Alliance Church, 14500 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland. Visitation and worship service will occur from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, followed by interment at 1 p.m. at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Winter Growth in Olney, Maryland, the , or the Georgetown University Memory Disorders Program.