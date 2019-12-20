OLIVIA L. STREET (Age 76)
Of Capitol Heights, MD passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Willie Street, Sr.; and children, Larry, Robin, Diane, Tonya, Willie (Petey) and Olivia (Vet). Also survived by her siblings, Janice Robinson, Fahieem, Karriem and Dr. Varnada Norwood; 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. She is predeceased by her child, Douglas; and great-great-grandchild. Family will welcome friends for visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at House of Praise Church, 5110 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave. NE, Washington, DC.