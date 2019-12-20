The Washington Post

OLIVIA STREET

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
House of Praise Church
5110 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave. NE
Washington, DC
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
House of Praise Church
5110 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave. NE
Washington, DC
Notice
OLIVIA L. STREET (Age 76)  

Of Capitol Heights, MD passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Willie Street, Sr.; and children, Larry, Robin, Diane, Tonya, Willie (Petey) and Olivia (Vet). Also survived by her siblings, Janice Robinson, Fahieem, Karriem and Dr. Varnada Norwood; 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. She is predeceased by her child, Douglas; and great-great-grandchild. Family will welcome friends for visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at House of Praise Church, 5110 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave. NE, Washington, DC.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 20, 2019
