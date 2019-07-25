The Washington Post

OLIVIA UPSHUR (1943 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for OLIVIA UPSHUR.
Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Maryland Colonial Chapel
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-736-1616
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Maryland Colonial Chapel
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Maryland Colonial Chapel
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Olivia Sparks Upshur (Age 75)  

Of Washington, DC, died July 21, 2019, after a prolonged illness of cancer. She died at home surrounded by family and friends. A life-long resident of Washington, DC, Libby, the name by which she was known, born November 9, 1943, worked in the federal government her entire career. She retired in 2007.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Shakir Macon; her son, Marc Judkins; and two grandchildren.
Services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Marshall-March Funeral Home in Suitland, Maryland. Viewing is scheduled for 10 a.m. followed by service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Lungevity Foundation.
Published in The Washington Post on July 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.