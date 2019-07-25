

Olivia Sparks Upshur (Age 75)



Of Washington, DC, died July 21, 2019, after a prolonged illness of cancer. She died at home surrounded by family and friends. A life-long resident of Washington, DC, Libby, the name by which she was known, born November 9, 1943, worked in the federal government her entire career. She retired in 2007.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Shakir Macon; her son, Marc Judkins; and two grandchildren.

Services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Marshall-March Funeral Home in Suitland, Maryland. Viewing is scheduled for 10 a.m. followed by service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Lungevity Foundation.