

OLIVIA GAE ARMENTROUT WELSH

"Libby"



Long involved in Virginia civic affairs, Olivia "Libby" Welsh died peacefully at University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, VA in the early morning hours of May 10, 2019. Libby, age 79, succumbed to complications related to congestive heart failure. She was born December 29, 1939, in Keezletown, VA, and was the fourth of five children of the late Lester Leon and Elton Mae (Cave) Armentrout.

She attended school in Rockingham County and learned bookkeeping at Temple Business School.

For more than 40 years, Libby has owned and successfully operated "Livia Properties," a warehouse and leasing facility in Staunton, VA.

Beginning in the 1960s, she became involved in local and state civic affairs. Over the ensuing years, she worked as a volunteer assisting numerous state and local Republican candidates. She served 29 years on the Staunton Board of Zoning Appeals, nearly all of those years as its chairman. She served two partial terms as the Staunton District member of the Commonwealth Transportation Board and she served two full terms on the state's Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission, as well as a member of several other boards and commissions. For her work on behalf of the people of Virginia, the Patrick Henry Award was conferred upon her for her "steadfast devotion to the just and sound governance of the Commonwealth."

She is survived by retired U.S. Magistrate Judge James Greer Welsh, her devoted husband of 55 years; by her much loved son, James Greer Welsh, Jr., and his wife, Elizabeth "Beth" (McConnell) Welsh; and by four adoring grandchildren, James Greer III, Margaret Olivia, Kathryn Chandler, and Sarah Walker, all of Winston Salem, NC. She is also survived by her sister, Lesta Mae Armentrout of Keezletown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Fawn Kae Clark, and brothers, Edsell Leon and Jesse Dillon Armentrout.

