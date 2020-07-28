1/1
Ollie Clark
Ollie MAE Clark  
Peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at her home. Beloved mother of Diane Evans, Donald Clark (Freda), Sheila Tyler and the late Richard Clark. She is also survived by grandchildren; James, Teresa, Donyiel, Lenessa, Barbara (Eugene), Ju-Wan, and Jamien (Tiffany); eight great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one sister Jeanette Wells (Wilbert); other relatives and friends. On Wednesday, July 29, 2020 a public visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pridgen Funeral Home, 9455 Lanham Severn Road, Lanham MD, where a private funeral will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 with livestreaming beginning at 10:45 a.m. via https://www.pridgenfuneralservice.com/obituary/Ollie-Clark. Interment Rock Creek Cemetery. Masks must be worn to attend.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Pridgen Funeral Service
JUL
30
Funeral
Pridgen Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Pridgen Funeral Service
9455 Lanham Severn Rd
Lanham, MD 20706
(301) 577-9455
