Peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at her home. Beloved mother of Diane Evans, Donald Clark (Freda), Sheila Tyler and the late Richard Clark. She is also survived by grandchildren; James, Teresa, Donyiel, Lenessa, Barbara (Eugene), Ju-Wan, and Jamien (Tiffany); eight great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one sister Jeanette Wells (Wilbert); other relatives and friends. On Wednesday, July 29, 2020 a public visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pridgen Funeral Home, 9455 Lanham Severn Road, Lanham MD, where a private funeral will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 with livestreaming beginning at 10:45 a.m. via https:// www.pridgenfuneralservice.com/obituary/Ollie-Clark . Interment Rock Creek Cemetery. Masks must be worn to attend.