OLYMPIA PURDOM

On Sunday, June 28, 2020, died peacefully at her home with her family close by after celebrating her 100th birthday on June 11. Olympia was the widow of Lt. Col James Shank Purdum who passed away in August, 1989. She was the beloved mother of Jim Shank Purdum, Jr., John Hall Purdum and Diana Purdum Martin. Olympia is also survived by six grandchildren: Paige Purdum Horton, Megan Purdum Anderson, John Purdum, Jr., Jennifer Purdum, William Martin III and Mackenzie Martin as well as two step-grandchildren, Michael and Maria Bogatyr. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Samuel Shank Horton, Olivia Marie Purdum, Ella Ann Purdum and Matthew MacLauchlan Anderson. After more than 30 years traveling the globe with her family as a military wife, she had careers with Vienna's Globe Newspaper and as a floral designer. Olympia never met a stranger. She loved to antique shop and travel Europe with her friends and family well into her eighties. Her positive outlook on life and her innate ability to always look to the future was the key to her longevity.A special thank you to Hibo Samantar and Forida Yusuf who truly liked Mother and took wonderful care of her. The family will receive friends at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Avenue, Vienna, VA on Monday, July 13 from 10 to 11 a.m., with a funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Friends may view and sign the family guestbook at