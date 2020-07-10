1/1
OLYMPIA PURDOM
OLYMPIA C. PURDUM  
On Sunday, June 28, 2020, died peacefully at her home with her family close by after celebrating her 100th birthday on June 11. Olympia was the widow of Lt. Col James Shank Purdum who passed away in August, 1989. She was the beloved mother of Jim Shank Purdum, Jr., John Hall Purdum and Diana Purdum Martin. Olympia is also survived by six grandchildren: Paige Purdum Horton, Megan Purdum Anderson, John Purdum, Jr., Jennifer Purdum, William Martin III and Mackenzie Martin as well as two step-grandchildren, Michael and Maria Bogatyr. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Samuel Shank Horton, Olivia Marie Purdum, Ella Ann Purdum and Matthew MacLauchlan Anderson. After more than 30 years traveling the globe with her family as a military wife, she had careers with Vienna's Globe Newspaper and as a floral designer. Olympia never met a stranger. She loved to antique shop and travel Europe with her friends and family well into her eighties. Her positive outlook on life and her innate ability to always look to the future was the key to her longevity.A special thank you to Hibo Samantar and Forida Yusuf who truly liked Mother and took wonderful care of her. The family will receive friends at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Avenue, Vienna, VA on Monday, July 13 from 10 to 11 a.m., with a funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Friends may view and sign the family guestbook at www.moneyandking.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Money and King Funeral Home
JUL
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Money and King Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
