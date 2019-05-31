

OMBO F. JOHNBULL

(Age 68)



Of Herndon, VA. On Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the Brigham Hospital in Boston, MA. Loving husband of Kathryn Michele JohnBull; beloved father of Eric JohnBull (Ranjini) of Cary, NC, Evelyn Momplaisir of Herndon, VA and Emily Frasier (Lamar) of Atlanta, GA; devoted grandfather of Kayla, Elijah, Priyasha, Jalen, Shalini, Anjali, Adelina, and Blake. He is also survived by two brothers, Peter JohnBull (Christiana) of Port Harcourt, Nigeria and Alexander JohnBull (Jemina) of Buguma, Nigeria and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Friday Abraham Kienpirima JohnBull and Eva Friday JohnBull (nee Philip), brother, Chief Diepriye, and sister, Ekenta, all of Buguma, Nigeria.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Heritage Fellowship Church, 2501 Fox Mill Rd., Reston , VA 20191. Viewing and visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by funeral services. Interment at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9905 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA 22032.

Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, serving Northern VA, Eric S. Lyles, Director LIC. MD, VA, DC 1(800)388-1913.