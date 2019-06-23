The Washington Post

Oneitha Franklin Taylor transitioned to be with God on Sunday, June 16, 2019. She is survived by her beloved sisters, Julia F. Edwards and Ida L. Richardson; two nephews, William and Glenn Little; two nieces, Georgia Morton and Denise Richardson; and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Mount Horeb Baptist Church, 2914 Bladensburg Rd. NE, Washington, DC 20018. Visitation: 9 a.m., Service: 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by McGuire.
Published in The Washington Post on June 23, 2019
