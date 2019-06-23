ONEITHA F. TAYLOR
(Age 100)
Oneitha Franklin Taylor transitioned to be with God on Sunday, June 16, 2019. She is survived by her beloved sisters, Julia F. Edwards and Ida L. Richardson; two nephews, William and Glenn Little; two nieces, Georgia Morton and Denise Richardson; and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Mount Horeb Baptist Church, 2914 Bladensburg Rd. NE, Washington, DC 20018. Visitation: 9 a.m., Service: 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by McGuire.