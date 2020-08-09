1/1
ONRA (HENDERSON) DILLARD
ONRA HENDERSON DILLARD  (Age 100)  
Onra Louvicey Henderson Dillard, a native of Dudley, NC, peacefully passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at her home in Washington, DC. She was the second of eight children born to the late Henry Lee and Christine Lenora Aldridge Henderson. She was a faithful and longtime member of Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ in Washington, DC. She was predeceased by her husband, Jackson Dillard; granddaughter, Nicole Camp; four brothers, Zollie, Horace, Aaron and Johnnie; and a sister, Frances Taylor. She leaves cherished memories with her son, William Camp, Jr.; three grandchildren, Alene, William III, and Damon; great grandchildren; great great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Henderson (Gwen); sister, Mona Sutton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, 5301 North Capitol St. NE, Washington, DC 20011. Visitation: 10 a.m, Service: 11 a.m. Interment will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Henderson/Aldridge Family Cemetery in Goldsboro, NC.Arragements by Mcguire. www.mcguire-services.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
10:00 AM
Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ
AUG
12
Service
11:00 AM
Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ
AUG
14
Interment
Henderson/Aldridge Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
