Opal Jeanette Childress



Of Vienna, VA, was born on September 19, 1932, and passed away at the age of 86 on January 26, 2019. Daughter of the late Carmon and Lula Miller, Opal grew up in Hampton, TN, and attended Lees McRae College in Banner Elk, NC. She was recruited by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to work in Washington, DC, where she met Joe Allen Childress, USMC. He became her beloved husband of 62 years until he preceded her in death in 2014. Throughout her life, she was most proud of being his wife and mother of their three children.

In addition to her work with the FBI, Opal spent several years working for a consumer marketing organization. There she developed an expertise in medical marketing research and made many lasting friendships.

Opal is survived by her daughters, Carla Austin (John), and Carmen Bishop (Greg); as well as grandchildren Caroline, Megan, Matthew, Taylor, Joe Allen, III; and great grandson, Isaac. Sadly, her son, Joe Allen Childress, Jr., passed away in 2015. Opal will be remembered with great love by family and friends for her optimistic spirit and gracious Southern charm.

Opal will be laid to rest along with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery on Friday, March 1, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m.