

Opal Mackay



Beloved mother and grandmother, died on May 12, 2019 in Arlington, VA. Opal was born in Sarepta Mississippi in 1930 to Dwight Moody Hipp and Virgie Yancey Hipp. A small town farmer's daughter, Opal graduated from high school at 16 and was recruited back to her alama mater to teach the following year. On a whim in Memphis around 1952, she applied for an unspecified "government job" and within a year was living in Washington, DC working for the CIA as a finance clerk in its temporary structures on the National Mall.

Opal met her ex-husband Bob in the CIA and accompanied him on overseas assignments in Greece, Okinawa, Australia, Laos, Austria and South Korea. Later in life, Opal worked in Fairfax County's Office for Children and then for Fairfax City's Voter Registrar. She was a 40 year resident of the Olde Fairfax Mews in Fairfax City.