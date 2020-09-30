1/1
ORA HESTER
1947 - 2020
ORA MAE HESTER  
Ora Mae Hester, 72, of Silver Spring, MD, passed away surrounded by her daughters on September 18, 2020.Ora was born on December 26, 1947 to Almeta and Rufus Stancil in Rocky Mountain, NC. Not only was she a civil right activist, she decided to dedicate her life to being a pillar in her community, taking care of others while working as a nurse until she retired. During her retirement Ora Hester spent 20 years volunteering, delivering food to needy families, helping deliver medical supplies and teaching art classes to seniors and to students after school at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic School. She was a fantastic and wonderful mother. Ora excelled at propping up so many of her family and friends and supporting them through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. She made it her mission to improve the lives of others. Ora is survived by her three daughters, Yolanda, Ira and Keisha and her three granddaughters Asia, Makayla and Chloe; two great grandchildren, Josiah and Alaya, three brothers Donald, Raymond and Rufus and three sisters, Elise, Nora, Doris, three brothers-in-laws, Ernest, Kevin, Kenneth, and six sisters-in-laws, Arlene, Muriel, Audrey, Shelia, Linda, Angela.There will be a memorial/celebration of life on October 3, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. in Silver Spring, MD. The family is requesting friends and family to make to A Living Tribute (alivingtribute.org) to the Angeles National Forest - California, as a way of sharing Ora's love for life and nature for future generations.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
