Ora C. Hughes

Died on Friday, August 28, 2020. She is survived by her two sons: Charles Hughes and Bobby Hughes and one daughter Cheryl Burgess; six grandchildren's; two sisters and one brother, and a host of other relatives and many friendsViewing: 1 p.m. until time of services 2 p.m. Thursday September 10, 2020 at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road NE Washington DC



