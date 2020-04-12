

Ora Evelyn Isaac (Age 88)



Of Frederick went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born July 23, 1931 in Washington, DC to the late Harry and Mary (Zizios) Ferris and was the beloved wife to the late Joseph Belt Isaac.

Ora lived her life in generous service to her family and to legions of children as a long time librarian in the Montgomery County School System. She doted on and was so generous with her grandchildren, the jewels of her life. Ora loved vacationing at Ocean City Md, attending Greek Festivals, crabbing, and was a member of the Red Hat Society.

She is survived by children, Jeffrey Lynn Isaac and Marianne Isaac Morrison (Bob) grandchildren, Jeffrey Lynn Isaac, Jr, (Katie) Allen C. Isaac (Lauren), Bryan N. Morrison (Rachel Askounes) and Kendyl R. Morrison. Great-grandchildren, Adelyn M. and Luke D. Isaac and her sister, Anna F. Rockey (Col. William Rockey)(Ret)

A memorial service will take place at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home,106 East Church Street,Frederick,Md 21701 at a date to be determined.Inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.