Ora Mackulin

Ora Alice MacKulin (Age 87)
Passed away peacefully at home on June 9, 2020 in Silver Spring, MD. She was born on August 19, 1932 in Rushing, AR to Almer Oradell and John Bell Lowrance and was one of 10 siblings. She was predeceased by her husband Edward James MacKulin, previously of Hyattsville, Maryland.Ora was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In the mid-1950's she moved to Washington, DC and worked for the telephone company. She met and married her husband, Ed (Dennis) MacKulin and they owned/operated the Walter Reed Restaurant, Washington DC serving many a patron, including soldiers recuperating from service in the Vietnam War. After 20 years they closed their doors. Ora then went to work for the Hecht Company (Macy's) as a fragrance specialist for 20 years. She was a dedicated member of the Women of the Moose and spent countless hours volunteering on their behalf. Ora loved to read, travel, play games and was an avid crossword puzzle solver. Ora is survived by her three children Kristina MacKulin (VT), Kathy Young (MD), and John MacKulin (MD). She has seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A future burial of ashes and ceremony will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Washington, DC. Donations in her honor can be made to the American Lung Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 20, 2020.