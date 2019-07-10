ORA H. TOLBERT
On Tuesday June 11, 2019, Ora H. Tolbert passed away. Born in Mississippi and raised in Mobile, Alabama; graduate of Central High School and Dillard University. It was at Dillard where she became an AKA, and she met and later married George P. Tolbert, MD. A special education teacher in both DCPS and Fairfax County Public Schools, last serving Hunters Woods Elementary School in Reston, Va. An early resident of Reston, Ora and George found their place in the tight-knit community. A captivating beauty, intelligent, glamorous, elegant; sophisticated fan of education, Ora enjoyed coffee, life-long friendships, socializing, books, travel, cuisine, music, a love for flowers, animals, especially birds; the mysteries of life. Philosophical, and certain of the best in humankind, she worked towards seeing her vision to fruition. Her husband George Tolbert, predeceased her in 1979. Before suffering a brain aneurysm 21 years ago, she had previously enjoyed a 15 year companionship with Edward Washington. A bridge playing oenophile, she was also a member of the Reston Chapter of Links, Inc. She is survived by two daughters; Lori Carroll of California and Courtney Tolbert of Washington, DC; six grandchildren: Ryan, Adam, and Blair Carroll; Chloe Mintlow; Nathaniel and Cooper Tolbersmith
; son-in-law, Russell Smith; sisters Donna Cooper of Seattle, WA and Denise Cooper of Silver Spring, MD. A celebration and remembrance of her life will be held at the St. Alban's Episcopal Church, July 13, 2019 Saturday, at 2 p.m.