Orace "Ray" Whitelock
Orace Raymond Whitelock, jr.  
Ray Whitelock, 75, of Gainesville, VA passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Georgetown University Hospital. A dedicated Boy Scout, he earned his Eagle rank at age 15. He was a graduate of Garfield High School and East Tennessee University. He went on to have a distinguished 37-year career with the National Archives and Record Center Administration. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife Rebecca; son Todd and his wife Jane; grandsons Wesley and Carter of Cranford, NJ; son Brian and his wife Kate; granddaughters Grace and Sarah of Oakton, VA. Ray led a lifetime of volunteer service to others wherever he resided but locally as a 20-year member and Elder of Greenwich Presbyterian Church as well as serving on the Advisory Board for Youth For Tomorrow. The funeral service will be held privately but there will be a Memorial Service and interment of ashes at Greenwich at a future date. The family welcomes contributions in his honor to the Greenwich Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 15305 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville, VA 20181. Please indicate Donation in memory of Ray Whitelock. Funeral arrangements are being attended by Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA. www.moserfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA 20186
(540) 347-3431
