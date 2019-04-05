Ordice Gallups, Jr., Obl.S.B.
On Thursday, March 14, 2019. Services are as follows: Wake, April 8, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jesus the Good Shepherd Church, 1601 W. Mt. Harmony Rd., Owings, MD. Funeral, April 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. St. Luke's at Immaculate Conception, 1317 Eighth Street, NW, Washington, DC. Burial (interment), April 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. Jesus the Good Shepherd (as above) Military members (including active, reserves, and veterans) and members of the USCG Auxiliary, Civil Air Patrol, etc. are invited to wear their equivalent Dress Uniform.