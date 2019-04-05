ORDICE GALLUPS

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ORDICE GALLUPS.

 
 

Ordice Gallups, Jr., Obl.S.B.  

On Thursday, March 14, 2019. Services are as follows: Wake, April 8, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jesus the Good Shepherd Church, 1601 W. Mt. Harmony Rd., Owings, MD. Funeral, April 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. St. Luke's at Immaculate Conception, 1317 Eighth Street, NW, Washington, DC. Burial (interment), April 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. Jesus the Good Shepherd (as above) Military members (including active, reserves, and veterans) and members of the USCG Auxiliary, Civil Air Patrol, etc. are invited to wear their equivalent Dress Uniform.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 5, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.