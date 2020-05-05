

Orest Steciak



Passed away on May 1, 2020 at age 76 in Gilchrist Hospice Center Towson. He was born in Nemyriw. Ukraine to Andrew and Anna Steciak (now deceased) and grew up in Cleveland, Ohio. He was active in Ukrainian scouts (Plast) and enjoyed many athletic activities.

After graduating from Ohio State University , and getting a Master's degree in Education from Case Western Reserve University, he taught elementary school for 13 years.

He moved to Columbia, MD in 1975, starting a home remodeling business shortly after. He became a familiar figure in the area, with many projects and clients who often became good friends. He enjoyed being a father to his sons. Orest is survived by his wife Jennifer; son Daniel (Abby), Erik (deceased in 2015); sister Luba Mudri (John), sister Helen Steciak (Matthew Shubin), numerous nieces, nephew and cousins.

Orest will be remembered for his willingness to help others, his boundless energy, love of word games - especially Scrabble, and chocolate. His sense of humor and his curiosity will be missed.