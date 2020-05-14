The Washington Post

ORLANDO BARNETT

ORLANDO TYRONE BARNETT  

Orlando Tyrone Barnett, 77, of the Springfield, VA area and a native of Orrville, OH, died Monday, April 27, 2020 due to health complications.
 
Survivors include his wife Ruth Barnett of Virginia Beach, VA., his sons, Robert of Atlanta, Ga., Bradford (Rita) of Woodbridge, VA and Thomas (Tiffany) of Dumfries, VA.; a granddaughter, Alexa Jade Barnett; three grandsons, Isiah Barnett, Jeremiah Barnett, and Noah Barnett; brothers; John Douglas Barnett of Woodbridge, VA; Dwight Barnett of Virginal Beach, and John William Barnett, of Orville OH; friends Reggie Clarence Williams of SanAntonia, TX, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
 
A viewing will be held on May 16, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA 22151. A funeral service will be on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 9 a.m. with interment following at Arlington National Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on May 14, 2020
