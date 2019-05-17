Orlando Anthony Costantino
(Age 96)
Orlando Anthony Costantino "Lonnie" passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was predeceased by his wife Nell, of 65 years. He is survived by his two children, Barbara (John) Gownley and Anthony (Lucia) Costantino; sister, Margaret; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Lonnie was a proud Navy veteran of World War II
, serving in the Pacific. He served nearly 40 years in the federal government for Naval Air Systems Command as a procurement specialist. Relatives and friends may call at St. Patrick's Church, Norbeck and Muncaster Mill Roads, Rockville, MD, Monday, May 20, from 12 to 1 p.m.; where the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery on Tuesday, May 21, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to .