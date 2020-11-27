1/
ORLANDO LOWE
Orlando E. Lowe, III  
Of Washington DC, passed away suddenly on November 15, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, Orlando E. Lowe Jr. and brother, Jon K. Kennedy. He is survived by his mother, Jean Kennedy-Lowe, siblings, Karl Kennedy and Kimberly Lowe, daughter, Suni Walker-Lowe and grandson, HueyPierre Batchler. A 12 noon memorial service will be held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 206 New York Avenue NW, Saturday, November 28. Due to COVID-19, only 50 people will be allowed in the church at time. Wearing masks and social distancing required. To livestream log onto http://holyredeemerchurchdc.org/hrc/. In lieu of flowers donations made in his name to the Capital Campaign/ New annex elevator is appreciated. Arrangements Robinson Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Company Funeral Home
1313 6Th St Nw
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 387-5984
