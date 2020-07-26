ORRETT MORGAN

Peacefully passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Adventist HealthCare Medical Center in White Oak, MD. He is preceded in death by his wife, Alizes and sister, Doreen. He is survived by his sons, Jeff and James; daughters, Toinette and Rozalizes; his four siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services and arrangements at JB Jenkins Funeral Home, Landover, MD on Friday, July 31, 2020. Visitation and viewing at 3:30 p.m. Funeral Service at 4:30 p.m. The family ask that you wear masks and practice social distancing. To view the live stream services please visit: