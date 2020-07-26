1/1
ORRETT MORGAN
Orrett G. Morgan (Age 77)  
Peacefully passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Adventist HealthCare Medical Center in White Oak, MD. He is preceded in death by his wife, Alizes and sister, Doreen. He is survived by his sons, Jeff and James; daughters, Toinette and Rozalizes; his four siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services and arrangements at JB Jenkins Funeral Home, Landover, MD on Friday, July 31, 2020. Visitation and viewing at 3:30 p.m. Funeral Service at 4:30 p.m. The family ask that you wear masks and practice social distancing. To view the live stream services please visit: www. Jbenkinsfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
03:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
JUL
31
Funeral service
04:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
