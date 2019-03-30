

ORVILLE D. THOMPSON, JR

"Buddy" (Age 86)



Peacefully passed away in his home in Maryland on March 22, 2019. Buddy lived in the Palisades area of NW Washington DC, and enjoyed retirement in Florida. He will be lovingly remembered by his children and their spouses, Linda and John Warring, Patty and Scott Regan, and Tom and Debra Thompson. He loved eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol, and his five older brothers, Ervin, Chester, Bobby, Clark, and James. In keeping with his wishes, there are no funeral services. Dad, we love you, we miss you, and we know you are happy. Thanks, Dad, for everything.