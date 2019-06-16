OSCAR GORDON EDWARDS (Age 86)
Of Mount Rainier, MD, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne, daughters, Jacqueline and Sharon; son, Gordon; grandson, Andre; siblings and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home in Brentwood, MD. We will celebrate his life on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at People's Congregational Church, 4704 13th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011. Viewing at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Interment following the service will be at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, MD.